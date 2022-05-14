Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,781,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

