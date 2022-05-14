Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,212. The company has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.72. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

