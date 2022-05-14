Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,180 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.12. 137,973,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,746,094. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

