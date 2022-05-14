Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,317,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,578. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19.

