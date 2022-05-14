Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 380.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,365,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

CQQQ traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 212,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,185. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.