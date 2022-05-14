Pangolin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Pangolin has a market cap of $6.90 million and $4.72 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00536455 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,825.76 or 2.10606775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008673 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,890,737 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

