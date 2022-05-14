Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 906 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of National Bank worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 1,364.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 131.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $38.49 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

