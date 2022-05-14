Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Saul Centers worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.12%.

In related news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853 over the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

