Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,166 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $175,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after acquiring an additional 280,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,183,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 111.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,432 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

VST opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 12,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,032.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,434,724 shares of company stock worth $88,566,947. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

