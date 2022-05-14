Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,727 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 54,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,159,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $223.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average is $303.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

