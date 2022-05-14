Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 149,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCW opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.42. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

