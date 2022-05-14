Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,190 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Brinker International worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $34.18 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,255. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

