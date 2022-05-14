Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCW opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.42. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

