Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 178,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Coherus BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $615.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

