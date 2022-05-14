Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,983 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of ProPetro worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProPetro by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ProPetro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in ProPetro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

