Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.59 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

