Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 187,185 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $496,261.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,273 shares of company stock worth $20,817,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

