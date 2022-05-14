Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

