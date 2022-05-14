Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 306000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

