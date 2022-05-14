Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 306000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)
