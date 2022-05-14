Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,090 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Pan American Silver worth $38,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $133,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

