Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.40. 695,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

