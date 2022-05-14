Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $9.20. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 6,586 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

