Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $9.20. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 6,586 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.
