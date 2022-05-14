Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 85,743 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,124,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 224,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.52. 14,795 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

