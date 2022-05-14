OTR Global Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Positive

OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.30.

NYSE LOW opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.23.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

