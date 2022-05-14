Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the April 15th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Orvana Minerals stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Orvana Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
