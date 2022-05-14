Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the April 15th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Orvana Minerals stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Orvana Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals (Get Rating)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.