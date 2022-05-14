Ormeus Coin Achieves Market Cap of $43,552.03 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $43,552.03 and approximately $636.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00537258 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,406.29 or 2.05563171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

