Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.84. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 2,450 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.26 million, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

