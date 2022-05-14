Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.84. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 2,450 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $967.26 million, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Orla Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
