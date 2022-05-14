Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Update

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 964,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 389,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.47. 1,156,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.