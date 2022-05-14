OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $253,819.00 and approximately $3,433.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00536455 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,825.76 or 2.10606775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008673 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

