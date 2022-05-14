Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 40.6% in April

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OCC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. 16,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.