Oppenheimer Trims Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $60.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.28.

TTD stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 247.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

