Oppenheimer Cuts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $37.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

