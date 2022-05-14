OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPGN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 511,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,518. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OpGen by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

