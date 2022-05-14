OpenOcean (OOE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.58 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $5.58 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00542728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,850.17 or 2.09992807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008630 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

