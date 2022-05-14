Onooks Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $102,915.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00551500 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,553.51 or 2.14339094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

