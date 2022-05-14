Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.80

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 2646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 68.81%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

