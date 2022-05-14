ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $519.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.06. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth $1,540,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $2,603,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth $47,331,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

