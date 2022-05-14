ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. 136,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,736,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,778,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

