Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $33,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 189,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 126,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

