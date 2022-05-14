Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.60

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $19.93. Olympus shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 650,701 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

