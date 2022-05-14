Old West Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,646,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $82.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,339.61. 74,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,574.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,736.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.