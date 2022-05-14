OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 4,844 Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.84% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.