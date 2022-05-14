OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 12,745 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.