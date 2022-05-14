OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 8.99% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,619,000.

NASDAQ:IDLB opened at $25.08 on Friday. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

