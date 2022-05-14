OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 9,042 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

