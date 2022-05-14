OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 300 Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.21% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGL opened at $57.15 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $76.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

