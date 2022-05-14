OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

PFFR opened at $19.44 on Friday. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

