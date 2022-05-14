OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of DEEF opened at $27.34 on Friday. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

