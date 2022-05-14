OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 4,112 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA DMAR opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

