OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

